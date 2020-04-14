SONDRA A. LATHAM, 78, of Indianapolis, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at St. Vincent Carmel Hospital. Born Dec. 4, 1941, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of J. Ray and Norma (Lutz) Laughlin. Sondra was a teacher at Huntertown Elementary for mainly third and fourth grades. She was an avid doll collector and enjoyed Spanish culture, teaching it to her elementary students. Sondra is survived by her son, Lance Latham; granddaughter, Kara Latham; brother, Mike (Rueann) Laughlin; and nieces, Elizabeth and Lisa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Mahala A.M. Latham. No services are scheduled. Entombment will be at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis. Sondra's care has been entrusted to Randall & Roberts Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit www.randallroberts.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2020