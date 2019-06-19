STACY DALE HEGERFELD, 47, of Fort Wayne, entered the Kingdom of Heaven Friday, June 14, 2019. Her gentle soul shined on everyone she met. The love for her son, the beauty of Nature and caring for animals were the mainstays of her life. Surviving are her son, Austin; mother, Judy Hegerfeld; sisters, Lisa Hegerfeld, Kelly Novielli and Renee Boger; niece, Angela Natalia Novielli; nephews, Cameron Boger, Nicholas and Andrew Novielli; great nephew, Gionni Novielli; great nieces, Natalia and Ava Novielli; uncle, Todd Widdifield; grandmother, Helen Widdifield; aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry L. Hegerfeld; uncle, Ronald D. Widdifield; and grandfather, Dale H. Widdifield. A memorial remembrance of her life is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family c/o Judy Hegerfeld.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 19, 2019