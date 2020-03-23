STANLEY A. ROWE, 79, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Tuesday, March 18, 2020. Born on March 4, 1941, he was a son of the late Russell R. and Leona (Newton) Rowe. He was a resident of Fort Wayne his entire life. After college, he opened S. A. Rowe Interiors, Inc. and was known widely for his knowledge and attention to detail, color, and overall room arrangements in both commercial and residential settings. Stanley loved working with his loyal customers and enjoyed the praise and recognition he received for his expertise in design. His interiors were breath-taking and enjoyed by his clients and their families. He is survived by a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert; and his sister, Norma Jean. "Sincere gratitude to the many health care and hospice workers, clergy, neighbors, friends, and relatives who cared for Mr. Rowe throughout his difficult times." No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home. Contributions would be welcomed to Parkview Home Health and Hospice, 1900 Carew Street, #6, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), or to Heritage Park Nursing Home, 2001 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46805).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 23, 2020