STANLEY D. CONRAD, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home. Stan was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Burk-holder) Conrad. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of Indiana University and received his Master's Degree from University of St. Francis. He retired from State Farm Insurance where he had been a claims adjuster and supervisor. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and playing the lottery. Surviving are his wife, Janet (Geller) Conrad; daughter, Jamie (Aaron) Jacquay; sisters, Jeanette Thompson and Virginia (James) McMenamy; and grandchildren, Hannah, Amber and Piper. Memorial visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at D. O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkview Home Healthcare & Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 19, 2020