STANLEY D. CONRAD (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY D. CONRAD.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46815
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

STANLEY D. CONRAD, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home. Stan was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Burk-holder) Conrad. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of Indiana University and received his Master's Degree from University of St. Francis. He retired from State Farm Insurance where he had been a claims adjuster and supervisor. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and playing the lottery. Surviving are his wife, Janet (Geller) Conrad; daughter, Jamie (Aaron) Jacquay; sisters, Jeanette Thompson and Virginia (James) McMenamy; and grandchildren, Hannah, Amber and Piper. Memorial visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at D. O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkview Home Healthcare & Hospice.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details