STANLEY EUGENE "STAN" SHAFFER
STANLEY EUGENE "STAN" SHAFFER, 90, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Born in Decatur, Ind., Stan was the son of the late Gilbert and Alta Shaffer. Stan graduated from Monroe ville High School. He served his country as a Korean War Navy veteran. Stan worked for Lincoln Life for over 40 years, prior to his retirement. Stan loved IU sports, the Cubs, and a good book. But more than that, he loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren, great-grandchild ren, and great-great-grandchild ren. Building that legacy was a priority for him. Stan was respected and liked by all who knew him, and loved dearly by those who knew him best. "How we will miss his greeting and conversation." A man who anchored four generations and quietly made sure they were loved and well established in the world. "May we do that next right thing and walk humbly before God- just as he would expect." Surviving are his wife, Norma Shaffer, the love of his life for over 70 years; children, Kathleen (Jerome) Wetter, Kristine Graves, Karen (David) Ehrman, Dean (Melissa) Shaffer, Greg (Melissa) Shaffer, Michelle Shaffer, Stephen (Julia) Shaffer, Mark (Gerri) Shaffer, and Gina (Mark) Fisher; 24 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Stan was preceded in death by his siblings, Ford, Arla and Paul. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, 15535 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven. Calling is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven, Ind. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Calling hours
01:00 - 06:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
