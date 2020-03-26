STANLEY PAIGE JOHNSON, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed on Friday, March 20, 2020, at home. He was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and worked for Dana Corporation for many years. He was a member of ABC Ministries and a member of St. Mary's Lodge 14 F&AM Prince Affiliate. Surviving are his children, Katrina Hamilton, Elisha Sharde' Jones and Stanley L. Jones; brothers, Michael (Carla), Jimmy, Milton (Betty) Johnson, and Dennis (Connie) Smith; sisters, Velma (Emmitt) Smith, Mary L. (Patrick) Cobbins and Ollie (Luther) Woodruff; an uncle, Frank (Lola) Paige; four grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emanuel Lipscomb and Mary Kate Johnson; sisters, Beatrice Carlisle and Ida (Sam) Barnfield. Due to current conditions and in order to comply with the Governors mandate no public service or public viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 26, 2020