STANLEY R. KOEHLINGER, 91, entered his heavenly home Friday, June 28, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages, Pine Valley, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Nov. 16, 1927, Stanley was son of the late Harold E. and Erna D. Koehlinger. Surviving are his daughter, Sara (Rev. Joseph) Cunningham of Valparaiso; son, Mark (Michelle) Koehlinger of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Lois; son, John; sister, Carolyn (Richard) Solaro; and brother, Don (Alice) Koehlinger. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Concordia Gardens Cemetery Chapel with visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be given to Lutheran Life Villages or Heartland Hospice Care. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 30, 2019