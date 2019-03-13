STANLEY WAYNE MOSSER, 75, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. Born Feb. 23 1944, he was the son of Ardon and Allene (Boze) Mosser. He married Anita Hodgin Mosser on Oct. 28, 1972, in Geneva, Ind. He was born and raised in Geneva, Ind., he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Political Science and History. He served in the Peace Corps and served in the Army in Vietnam. He worked in the Bank of Geneva for 35 years and retired as Vice President and Senior Loan Officer. He was very active in his community serving on the Public Library Board and the Geneva Town Board. He also was the Chairman on the Board of Adams Memorial Hospital for many years. He was currently on the Adams Memorial Hospital Association Board. Stan was a member of the Episcopal Church in Berne, Ind. He was an avid reader, with an inquisitive mind and he loved to travel. He and Anita hosted numerous foreign exchange students through the years and made life-long friendships. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Stan is survived by his wife, Anita (Hodgin) Mosser; daughter, Dana Mosser of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Marcus and Max Tester of Ludington, Mich.; and brothers, Jerry Mosser and Steven Mosser. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Spitler; and son, Mark Tester. Eucharistic celebration of Christian burial is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. George Episcopal Church, 1195 Hendricks St., Berne, Ind. Father Larry Smith officiating. Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St., Geneva, Ind. Memorials may be made to Adams County Community Foundations, 102 N. 2nd St., Decatur, IN 46733. Arrangements by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva, Ind.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY WAYNE MOSSER.
Glancy-Downing Funeral Home
100 N Washington
Geneva, IN 46740
(260) 368-7676
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019