MOSSER, STANLEY WAYNE: Eucharistic celebration of Christian burial is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. George Episcopal Church, 1195 Hendricks St., Berne, Ind. Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St., Geneva, Ind. Arrangements by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019