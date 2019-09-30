STELLA C. BROWN, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on Jan. 20, 1940 in Lenoir City, Tenn., she was a daughter of the late Winefred and Nola (Taylor) Pass. She worked from home raising and caring for her family whom she dearly loved. She will be remembered for opening her heart and her home to anyone. Surviving family include her children, Kevin (Cheryl) Logan, Lisa (Michael) Cox, Greg (Lila) Logan, Rhonda (Tim) Banks, and Eric Logan; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and brother, Archie Pass. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Larry Brown; and daughter, Kristina in 2002. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or Riley Hospital for Children. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 30, 2019