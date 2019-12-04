STELLA EBER-ROSINSKI, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Born on Aug. 13, 1932 in Evanston, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Kutkow -ski) Rosinski. Stella married Kenneth Eber in 1956. She worked for GE for 25 years, later retiring from there. Waitressing was a lifelong passion for her and interacting with the people gave her joy. She was a lifetime member at St. Therese Catholic Church. Stella also belonged to Elex Club, Lyft group, and the American Legion Post 296. She enjoyed cooking and dancing with her husband at the American Legion. Stella is survived by her son, Kenneth (Peggy) Eber; daughters, Kathleen Menefee, Theresa (Stephen) Boyle, and Tina (Bryan) Grieze; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two, great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jan Neuhause and Irene Kaehr. Also preceding her in passing was her husband of 46 years, Kenneth Eber; son, Matthew Eber; and sister, Florence Saal. A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6pm Friday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Memorial contributions may be made to or Visiting Nurse & Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019