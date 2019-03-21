Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STELLA MARIE ZECH. View Sign

STELLA MARIE ZECH, 87, of rural Marion, Ind., died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 11:45 p.m., at her home. Born Jan. 30, 1932, in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of Gerald and Stella (Wysocki) O'Halloran. Stella married Roman J. Zech in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 23, 1952; he died Dec. 19, 2017. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, both in Wabash, and American Legion Auxiliary in Van Buren, Ind. Stella was a volunteer for Helping Hands and the Life Center, both in Wabash, and St. Paul's Catholic School in Marion. She enjoyed crocheting, bowling, playing Bridge, traveling, and shopping. She also enjoyed watching sports on television, particularly Duke basketball, and going to Neil Diamond concerts. She especially loved her grandkids and great- grandkids. She is survived by six children, Dennis (Carol) Zech of Fort Wayne, Lori (Randy) Miller of Marion, Bernadette Kincaid of Conyers, Ga., Kathleen (Ted) Kramer of Shelbyville, Ind., John (Adriane Singleton) Zech of Marion, and Theresa Carroll of LaFontaine, Ind.; 12 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 188 W. Sinclair St., Wabash, with Father Levi Nkwocha officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Grandstaff - Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash.Preferred memorials to St. Bernard Catholic School. The memorial guestbook for Stella may be signed at

STELLA MARIE ZECH, 87, of rural Marion, Ind., died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 11:45 p.m., at her home. Born Jan. 30, 1932, in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of Gerald and Stella (Wysocki) O'Halloran. Stella married Roman J. Zech in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 23, 1952; he died Dec. 19, 2017. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, both in Wabash, and American Legion Auxiliary in Van Buren, Ind. Stella was a volunteer for Helping Hands and the Life Center, both in Wabash, and St. Paul's Catholic School in Marion. She enjoyed crocheting, bowling, playing Bridge, traveling, and shopping. She also enjoyed watching sports on television, particularly Duke basketball, and going to Neil Diamond concerts. She especially loved her grandkids and great- grandkids. She is survived by six children, Dennis (Carol) Zech of Fort Wayne, Lori (Randy) Miller of Marion, Bernadette Kincaid of Conyers, Ga., Kathleen (Ted) Kramer of Shelbyville, Ind., John (Adriane Singleton) Zech of Marion, and Theresa Carroll of LaFontaine, Ind.; 12 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 188 W. Sinclair St., Wabash, with Father Levi Nkwocha officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Grandstaff - Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash.Preferred memorials to St. Bernard Catholic School. The memorial guestbook for Stella may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com Funeral Home GRANDSTAFF - HENTGEN FUNERAL SERVICE

1241 Manchester Avenue

Wabash , IN 46992

(260) 563-8879 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close