Service Information

D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne , IN 46825
(260)-426-9494

Visitation
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne , IN 46825

Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne , IN 46825

Visitation
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Assembly of God
1400 W. Washington Center Road
Fort Wayne , IN

Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Assembly of God
1400 W. Washington Center Road
Fort Wayne , IN

Obituary

STELLA MAE CAPPS MASON - SGOURAKIS, 78, passed away peacefully on Fridaay, June 21, 2019, at her earthly home and is now in her Heavenly home walking the streets of pure gold. Born July 17, 1940, in Middleboro Ky., Stella was a 1958 graduate of Bell County High School in Pineville, Ky. She married Raymond Mason on July 9, 1959, and they moved to Fort Wayne in 1966. Jesus has placed an incredible crown of jewels upon her head, and of course her nail polish and earrings match. She was met at the pearly gates by the love of her life, Raymond Mason, whom she has waited 40 years to be reunited with. Stella was an incredible lady who loved the Lord more than anything. She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ into her heart at the age of seven and found so much comfort following the Lord. She often said she would not have survived the loss of her husband if it wasn't for her faith and her daughter. She brought so much joy, laughter, and comfort to the world. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Stella retired in 1995 from Continental Grain Company (Wayne Feeds) after 29 years of service. She also retired from Fort Wayne Rehabilitation Hospital in 2010 after 13 years of service. Stella, not one to ever stop, worked at H&R Block as a client service professional for the past seven years. She leaves behind to cherish her memory and try to live without her, her only child and loving daughter, Kimberly Ann Mason-Waikel and her favorite son-in-law, Brian; her most prized treasure and source of pure joy, her grandson, Kaleb Nicholas Waikel; her "bonus" grandsons who she was so proud of and loved like her own, Andrew Isiaah Waikel and Jacob Allen Waikel; her "bonus" great- grandchildren, Emily and Eli Waikel; her brothers, Ottis (Darlene) Capps of Harlan Ky., and Carl Ray (Donna) Capps of Ewing, Va.;, her only sister, Mary "Skeet" (Maxwell) Southern of Middlesboro, Ky.; sisters-in-law, Gladys Phillips, Jackie Barton and Peggy Capps; and three nieces and eight nephews. She also leaves behind many friends that will miss her dearly, especially her dear friends, Wanda McCue and Peggy Morgan. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Esco and Nellie Capps; brothers, Charles "Pat" Frye, Esco "June" Capps Jr. and Calvin Capps; nephews, Charles B. Frye and Gary Lynn Carter; and niece, Sharon Frye. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at D.O Mccomb & Son Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Assembly of God church.



