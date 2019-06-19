STEPHAN LINTON, 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born Oct. 10, 1956, he was a son of Keith and Dolores Linton. He loved to travel, and he has volunteered for the past 10 years with the VA. He is survived by his father, Keith Linton; brother, David Linton; and sister, Carol (David Bear Treace) Linton. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores; and brother, John. Funeral service is noon Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Burial to follow at Eel River Cemetery, 11022 Carroll Road, Churubusco (IN 46723).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 19, 2019