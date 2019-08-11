STEPHAN WAYNE KOBLE, 56, of Carmel, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, with his loving family at his side after a courageous 10-month battle with cancer. Born on Nov. 3, 1962 in Goshen, Ind., he was a son of Carroll L. and Carol F. (Frederick) Koble; his father preceded him in death. Steve graduated from Wawasee High School in 1981 and Purdue University in 1985 with a B.S. in Building Construction Technology. He was a lifelong Boilermaker fan and a member of Farm House Fraternity during his time at Purdue. Steve worked for Brooks Construction of Fort Wayne for 28 years, with 15 of those serving as Vice President of Operations. During this time, Steve held the position of API (Asphalt Pavement Association) President from 2002-2003. He then helped his wife establish and grow her new food truck business in Fort Wayne called 'Who Cut the Cheese??' Most recently, he was the Asphalt Operations Manager with Calumet Civil Contractors in Whitestown, Ind. In addition to Steve's dedicated professional career, Steve was also a follower of Jesus Christ. He also had many hobbies outside of work that brought joy to his life. Steve's passion for sports ranged from attending Purdue sporting events to his love for the sport of golf. Any given weekend you could find Steve out on the course. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Lori L. (Collier) Koble of Carmel; mother, Carol Koble of Syracuse; children, Ross Koble of Indianapolis, Lauren Koble of Fort Wayne, Max Collier of Cincinnati, and Kaley Collier of Indianapolis; and brothers, Mark Koble (RaDonna) of Eugene, Ore. and Craig Koble (Sharon) of Goshen, Ind. A service celebrating his life is 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46845), where family and friends will gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the . Online condolences may be left at www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019