STEPHANIE LATRICE SLACK, 42, of Fort Wayne, passed on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. A native of Chicago, Ill., she worked for Avancez Assembly. She loved the Lord, her family, life and cooking. Surviving are her sons, Charon (Krysten Barton) Slack and Brandon Slack; sisters, Shanika, Lashonda, Sharneice, and Kelly Slack; niece, Amaria Thomas; nephews, Reginald Tracy, Ja'Carter and Jeremiah Thomas; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tyrone Henry and Doris Slack; and sister, Aletra Slack. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Cathedral of Praise International, 3501 Harris Road, with calling one hour before service. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019