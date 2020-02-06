Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHANIE LYNN BOLLIER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEPHANIE LYNN BOLLIER, for whom the cross changed everything, was called home by the Lord on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 5:44 a.m. (Matthew 5:44). She was born in 1958. Stephanie was known as wife, mom, Ama, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and follower of Christ. She was abundantly faithful and fiercely loyal. Her sweet and sassy spirit, inexhaustible support of her loved ones, and passion for her students and co-workers will be dearly missed. The circles that she made and maintained will never be broken. She is survived by her husband, Phil; four boys, Tony, Jonathan, Travis, and Drew; three daughters-in-law, Mindy, Libby and Allison; four granddaughters, Avery, Sydney, Emory, and Finley; mother, Janet Heare; and two sisters, Pam Dodane and Lori Park. She joins her father, Dwain Sylvester, in heaven. "Please join us to raise a hallelujah in love and prayer at her service": Life and Legacy memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 12 Stone Hamilton Mill, with a visitation immediately following. Memorial donations can be made to Just Right for Now, Inc., PO Box 2081, Dacula, GA 30019. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548,

STEPHANIE LYNN BOLLIER, for whom the cross changed everything, was called home by the Lord on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 5:44 a.m. (Matthew 5:44). She was born in 1958. Stephanie was known as wife, mom, Ama, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and follower of Christ. She was abundantly faithful and fiercely loyal. Her sweet and sassy spirit, inexhaustible support of her loved ones, and passion for her students and co-workers will be dearly missed. The circles that she made and maintained will never be broken. She is survived by her husband, Phil; four boys, Tony, Jonathan, Travis, and Drew; three daughters-in-law, Mindy, Libby and Allison; four granddaughters, Avery, Sydney, Emory, and Finley; mother, Janet Heare; and two sisters, Pam Dodane and Lori Park. She joins her father, Dwain Sylvester, in heaven. "Please join us to raise a hallelujah in love and prayer at her service": Life and Legacy memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 12 Stone Hamilton Mill, with a visitation immediately following. Memorial donations can be made to Just Right for Now, Inc., PO Box 2081, Dacula, GA 30019. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org , (706) 654-0966. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close