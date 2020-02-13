STEPHANIE S. (HYRE) KILBRIDE, 42, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia. She was born Aug. 17, 1977, in Fort Wayne. She was a retail store manager where she was loved by her co-workers. She loved her family, animals and work. Surviving are her husband, Sam Kilbride; mother, Deb Hyre; father, Dave Hyre of Spencerville; daughters, Jasmine (Stetson) Kilbride-Spencer, Leah Kilbride, and Eva Kilbride, all of Fort Wayne; sister, Vicki Musser; niece, Lauren Carpenter; and nephew, Hunter Carpenter. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W 300 N, Albion, IN 46701. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 13, 2020