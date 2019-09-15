STEPHANIE TILL, 35, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Surviving are her husband, Thomas; children, Nolan and Kylah; mother, Betty (Tate) Andersen; siblings Nick and Krystal; in-laws, Jim and Jeanette Till; and many aunts, uncles and in-laws. Memorial service is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St, New Haven, (IN 46774), with visitation starting at 4 p.m. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019