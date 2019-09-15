STEPHANIE TILL

Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
943 Powers St
New Haven, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:30 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
943 Powers St
New Haven, IN
View Map
Obituary
STEPHANIE TILL, 35, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Surviving are her husband, Thomas; children, Nolan and Kylah; mother, Betty (Tate) Andersen; siblings Nick and Krystal; in-laws, Jim and Jeanette Till; and many aunts, uncles and in-laws. Memorial service is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St, New Haven, (IN 46774), with visitation starting at 4 p.m. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019
