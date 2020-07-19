STEPHEN A. KELLER, of Lake George, Fremont, Ind., after cherishing his earthly home for 90 years, passed into his heavenly home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born May 3, 1930, he was a son of Edwin P. Keller and Amanda McKinley Keller. He was married to Marie Hetrick on June 23, 1951 and after her death, enjoyed the companionship of Bobbi Bansbach until her death. Stephen was associated with Keller Grain in Tillman from 1952 to 1989. He shared his love of horses, lake life and sailing with family and friends. Stephen was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in Woodburn and attended Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eddie and Albert; sisters, Helena, Marg, Dorothy and Maxine and spouses; and infant son, Scott. Stephen is survived by his daughters, Anne (Steve) Zehr of Leo and Kim (Scott, deceased) Wykoff of New Carlisle; sons, Tom (Bambi) Keller of Woodburn and Dan Keller of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4412 Park St., Woodburn, Ind., with a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Tim Edwards will officiate the memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or school. Private burial will take place at Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.