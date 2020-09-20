1/1
STEPHEN BENNETT LANGLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEPHEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEPHEN BENNETT LANGLEY, 57, of Torrington, Conn., died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, of a heart attack. Steve was born April 11, 1962 in Kendall ville, Ind. and grew up in Fort Wayne. He spent most of his adult life on the East coast. He had many friends across the United States and around the world. For the past decade, he was a certified addiction counselor for Mountainside Treatment Center in Canaan, Conn., where he worked in various positions, including executive vice president, overseeing the leadership of treatment and services teams and guiding strategic planning of client-focused projects. He also helped to promote addiction awareness and recovery in the community, including organizing school outreach programs, where he spoke about his personal struggles with addiction. In his spare time, he enjoyed long distance running, meditating and traveling. Survivors include two sisters, Cindy Bevington Olmstead and Diana Grimes; and three brothers, Michael, John and Ken Langley. He is also survived by his second family, who cared for him as if he were their own son and brother when he was a teenager, and who remained as a second family and close friends with him until the day he died, Dr. Ronald Pancner; Dr. Kristin Pancner (deceased); Dr. Paul Pancner; and his wife, Rosalyn Pancner, all of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Langley and Carol (Langley) Starrett. A graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Wright Cemetery, Steuben County, Ind. A memorial service and dinner immediately will immediately follow at The Woods Too at Lake of the Woods, 6500 S 1170 E, Hudson (IN 46747). In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made to Drug Free Noble County, 2090 N. St. Rd. 9 Suite E, Albion, (IN 46701). Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved