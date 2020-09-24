STEPHEN D. MILLER, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was retired from Shawnee Construction and Engineering and enjoyed being with family, hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and watching sports. Steve is survived by his wife, Deberah Miller; children, Stephanie (Gary) Hahn, Jennifer (Ralph) Rowe, Clint (Jyl) Miller, Jessica (Martel) Mitchell - Acuff, and Brandon Mitchell; and 11 grandchildren, Eric, Loren, Olivia, Aaron, Colin, Alyssa, Alex, Natalie, Madison, Jayden, and Vincent. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Miller; parents, Lewis and Margaret Miller; and brother, Craig Miller. He was a fantastic man and was loved by many. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Woodburn Missionary Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the family or a charity of donor's choice. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.