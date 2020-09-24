1/1
STEPHEN D. MILLER
STEPHEN D. MILLER, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was retired from Shawnee Construction and Engineering and enjoyed being with family, hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and watching sports. Steve is survived by his wife, Deberah Miller; children, Stephanie (Gary) Hahn, Jennifer (Ralph) Rowe, Clint (Jyl) Miller, Jessica (Martel) Mitchell - Acuff, and Brandon Mitchell; and 11 grandchildren, Eric, Loren, Olivia, Aaron, Colin, Alyssa, Alex, Natalie, Madison, Jayden, and Vincent. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Miller; parents, Lewis and Margaret Miller; and brother, Craig Miller. He was a fantastic man and was loved by many. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Woodburn Missionary Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the family or a charity of donor's choice. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
