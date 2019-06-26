STEPHEN D. TRICK (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN D. TRICK.
Service Information
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN
46703
(260)-665-3111
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Angola, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Angola, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

STEPHEN D. TRICK, 75, of Fremont, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Ashton Creek Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. His family survives him including his wife, Hallie Charlene Trick of Fremont. Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Teeters Cemetery, Fremont, Ind. Local arrangements by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind. Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.