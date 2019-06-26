STEPHEN D. TRICK, 75, of Fremont, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Ashton Creek Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. His family survives him including his wife, Hallie Charlene Trick of Fremont. Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Teeters Cemetery, Fremont, Ind. Local arrangements by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind. Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 26, 2019