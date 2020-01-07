STEPHEN E. FAUX, 67, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Jack and Margaret Faux. Steve worked as a retail manager for several local businesses. He grew up attending Trinity Episcopal Church and was currently a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vickie Faux of Auburn, Ind.; sons, Jason (Kendra) Faux of Fishers, Ind., Jeremy (Rian) Faux of Roanoke, Ind., and Justin (Lisa) Faux of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Dr. Sandra Faux of Fort Wayne, David Faux of Fort Wayne, Brian (Jane) Faux of Lafayette, Ind., and Dr. Christopher (Michael) Faux of Cathedral City, Calif. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Aaron Faux. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 W. Berry St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial at Leo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Camp Red Cedar. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 7, 2020