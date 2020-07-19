STEPHEN J. HUDAK, 96, passed peacefully of natural causes on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Saint Anne Retirement Community, Fort Wayne, with family by his side. Born Jan. 12, 1924, he was the last of five siblings and a son of the late John and Anna (Zuzow) Hudak of New Castle, Pa. Steve loved attending daily Catholic services, flying airplanes and golfing. He is remembered by family as an outstanding BBQ chef with his homemade lamb, chicken and garlic bread, a skilled carpenter, illustrator and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. Above all, Steve is remembered as a devout and faithful Christian and husband of 70 years to the former Eleanor M. O'Karma whom he married in Nov. 1942; she preceded him to Heaven in November of 2012. After graduating from New Castle High School in 1942, he served his country in World War II and was assigned to the U.S. Army Air Corps, predecessor of the United States Air Force. He rose to rank of 1st lieutenant, piloting P-47 Thunderbolts and was discharged in 1946. Steve then went on to study Engineering at Youngstown College. In New Castle, Pa., Steve served the Johnson Bronze company for over 20 years and was a vice president of Magnolia Metal company of Auburn, Neb. Moving back east, Steve worked for Bronze and Metal company of Marion, Ohio and retired in 1990 from Eagle Picher/Bunting Bearing, of Mansfield, Ohio. Steve cared deeply for those who worked with and for him, and is fondly remembered by co-workers as "the greatest boss we ever had". Steve also compiled his 50 years of experience and knowledge of bronze and metal bearings by writing the "Bearing Design Guide" available through the Atlas Bronze website. As a member of the Catholic Church always thanking the Lord for the beautiful and wonderful life he had, he encouraged others to seek the Lord especially through his work in the Catholic Church's jail ministries. After retiring, Steve and Eleanor resided at the Villa Maria Retirement Community in Villa Maria, Pa., for more than 10 years before ultimately moving to Saint Anne Community in Fort Wayne to be near family. Steve and Eleanor are survived by three daughters, Kathleen Hudak and Maryellen McGill, both of Fort Wayne, JoAnn (Robert) Eike of Kitty Hawk, N.C.; son, Stephen Jr. of Orlando, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his eldest son, David, in 1999; and stillborn daughter, Anne Marie, in 1955; and siblings, Anne (Steve) Knis, John (Mary) and Joseph (Elizabeth) Hudak, and Andrew (Connie) Hudak. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2155 Randallia, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Interment at the Catholic Cemetery Resurrection Mausoleum, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Saint Anne Retirement Community of Fort Wayne; Villa Maria Retirement Community of Villa Maria Pa.; National Multiple Sclerosis Society; or Riley Hospital for Children of Indianapolis, Ind. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com