STEPHEN J. NOETHLICH, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Candace (Jim) Barnes; daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Woods; grandchildren, Autumn Woods, Veronica (Brandon) Bernhardt and Ava Woods; and one great- grandchild, Amaya Brewer. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Noethlich. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.