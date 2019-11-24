STEPHEN JAMES JOHNSON, 68, of Albion, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Born Aug. 22, 1951, in Richmond, Ind., he was a son of the late James Britt and Lucinda S.. After graduating from North Side High School, he went on to receive an Associates in electronics and his Master Electrician license. Stephen worked for International Harvester, MPI, and Essex, and was the owner of Johnson's Launch. Stephen is survived by his daughter, Shannon; sister, Kathleen; and cousin, Ray Garza. He was also preceded in death by his friend/cousin, Phyllis Stegall Nicely. A gathering is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Washington Township Community Center, 1834 W. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. Suggested memorials to PFW Library. Make checks to Purdue Fort Wayne Foundation, please list "In Memory of Stephen Johnson".

