STEPHEN L. DEININGER, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Eugene and Theresa (Minnick) Deining er. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed playing the stock market, cheering on IU basketball, and catching up with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Darlene (Knueve) Deininger; son, Matthew Deininger of Cincinnati, Ohio; and siblings, Linda Schinnerer of Bloomington, Thomas and Janet Deininger both of Fort Wayne, Kaye Parker of Granville, Ohio, and Beth Moore of Columbus, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Father Mark Enemali and Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial in St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, Monroe ille. Preferred memorials are to St. John's Catholic School or Masses. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 28, 2020