STEPHEN L. LARIMER, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born March 8, 1944, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy (Hansel man) Larimer. He proudly served his country in the Army, during the Vietnam War, and retired after a career with the Zollner Corp, and ITT Aerospace. He was an avid fisherman, and loved playing golf. He is survived by his children, Erin M. McKeever and Seth Larimer, both of Fort Wayne; sister, Sandra Ramsey of Venice Beach, Fla.; and grandchildren, Quinn, Maggie, Aiden, and Oliver. He was also preceded in death by his son, Matthew Larimer. A Celebration of Stephen's Life is from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Inurnment will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the American Legion. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020