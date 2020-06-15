STEPHEN "STEVE" M. BOWLAND, 70, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Parkview Memorial Hospital, Fort Wayne, with his wife and son at his side. Born Aug. 20, 1949 in Fort Wayne, Steve was the son of the late Mark Bowland and Velma Snodgrass, who survives. He was a member of American Legion Post 330, where he was a past Post Commander, American Legion Riders Post 330, VFW Post 2457, where he was currently the Senior Vice Commander, Navy Club Ship 245 and Moose Lodge 1480. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years and retired with the rank of Captain. Steve was the Chief of Police in Sedgwick, Kan. and worked for the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Achievements included numerous military decorations and awards, including the Humanitarian Service Medal. He also held a Master Badge with the Military Security Police. He enjoyed traveling, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren. Steve was a master at telling stories and jokes. Steve is survived by his loving wife Lynne; son, Scott (Kim) Bowland of Fort Wayne; stepson, Ryan (Lori) Minden of New Haven; grandchildren, Morgan (John) Stump, Mason Bowland, Charlotte Bowland, Reagan Bowland, Reece Minden, Hannah Minden; sisters, Mary (Larry) Lunz, and Lisa (John) Arnold. Steve was also preceded in death by his grandson, Carter Minden; and sister, Sue Bolyard. A Celebration of Life is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at VFW Post 2457 in New Haven. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with military honors at 6 p.m. Face coverings required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Legion Post 330, New Haven, or Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook sisit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 15, 2020.