STEPHEN "STEVE" MURRAY, 79, of Auburn, Ind., passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He worked as an electrician for BF Goodrich in Wood burn for 27 years, retiring in 2003. The funeral service will be private. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com