STEPHEN P. ALBERDING
STEPHEN P. ALBERDING, 72, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Parkview Hospital. Born June 13, 1948, he was a son of the late Christian H. and Martha (Reed) Alber -ding. He received his Degree in Sociology from Purdue University. He retired from the State of Indiana Family and Social Services as an Eligibility Manager. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Gardener's of America, Fort Wayne Chapter and ACRES. Stephen loved hiking, photography and woodworking. Survivors include his wife, Simone Alberding,; children, Kate Chiddister, Lucas (Stacie) Chiddister. Stephanie, (Justin) Stratton, Amy Alberding; Siblings Joe (Lynn) Alberding, Lyle (Elaine) Alberding and John Alberding; and seven grandchildren. Stephen was also preceded in death by his sister, Jill Seeloff; and brother, Tom Alberding. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior to the service. Rev. Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. Calling also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Allen Count SPCA or the Wounded Warriors Project. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
