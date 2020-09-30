1/1
STEPHEN P. MINEAR
STEPHEN P. MINEAR, 71, Louisburg, Kan., went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Born Oct. 31, 1948, he was a son of Wayne and Vera Minear. He is survived by his brother, Gary Minear; sister, Sharon Fleenor; former wife, Susan Minear; son, Brett Minear; daughter-in-law, Erin Minear; and two grandchildren, Charlotte Minear and Ashton Minear. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, with visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg (KS 66053) Ph: (913) 837-4310. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.dengelmortuary.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
OCT
2
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
Funeral services provided by
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
120 South Broadway
Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
