STEPHEN P. REIDHAAR, 71, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born Oct. 25, 1947 in Evansville, Ind., Stephen was a son of the late Paul and Florence Reidhaar. He was a truck mechanic for Coca Cola for 47 years, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed camping, the outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren. Stephen is survived by his wife of 34 years, Suzanne LeFavour Reidhaar; children, Paul (Kayla) Reidhaar of New Haven, Ind. and Amy Reidhaar of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Logan and Sophie; sisters, Judy Duncan of Indianapolis, Ind., Jan (George) Hildenbrand of Hoagland, Ind.; brother, James Reidhaar of North Carolina; and his fur babies, Nala and Isabella. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Parnin. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019