STEPHEN R. KOHER, 79, of Angola, Ind., passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home. Born Sept. 16, 1940, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Adrian and Marie (Roethele) Koher. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne and attended both Indiana University and Purdue University. Stephen was a U.S. Navy veteran winning several commendations. He was the owner of Koher Advertising, retiring in 1995. He was very active in the Fort Wayne Jaycees, serving as Vice-President four times, and earned the Key Man award and the Financial Wizard award. Stephen served on the board of Three Rivers Ambulance Authority; President of "The Board" business group. He served as the first president of the Maplewood Park Association and was Vice-President of the Lone Tree Point Cottage Owners Association. He was also Treasurer for Senator Tom Wyss and worked on many campaigns. He was a philatelist, woodworker and golfer, recording his first hole-in-one when he was 70. He also loved to race Hobie Cat sailboats, winning the Hobie mid-winter masters class with his brother Gene in San Phillipe, Mexico. Surviving is his wife, Rosalie A. (Tarney) Koher of Fort Wayne, whom he married June 3, 1967; son, James P. (Chandra) Koher of Urbandale, Iowa; two daughters, Christina M. Koher of Angola and Kelly C. Koher of Fort Wayne; and brother, David (Ellen) Koher of Georgia. Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Grace Kulow and Griffin Kulow. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Colleen Miller; and brother, Gene Koher. Following with Stephen's wishes there will be private services. Memorials may be made to s, or the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County. Local arrangements by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind. Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 14, 2020