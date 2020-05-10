STEPHEN RAY DAUGHERTY, 64, went to walk with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 7, 2020. "He was our beloved husband, father and grandfather". He was the founder and owner of Doc's Crane & Rigging, Inc. Doc was an active and devoted member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for 45 years and believed passionately in the collective power of labor unions. He founded the business of his dreams, Doc's Crane & Rigging, Inc. in 1989. He operated cranes and machines of all shapes and sizes until his retirement in 2012. Over the course of his lifetime he formed innumerable business and personal friendships. He loved hot rods, drag racing, mowing fields on his IH 706, listening to music, and too many fast and fun activities to list. His winter home in St. Petersburg with dear Florida friends, his hours of playing billiards, and his pursuit of the most delicious food became his respite from Indiana's cold months. Most importantly, he believed in the abundant grace, forgiveness, spirit and body of Jesus Christ; and upon his death now has peace like a river. Born Jan. 14, 1956, in Huntington, Doc was the son of Robert and Barbara (Johnson) Daugherty. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Brenda Riddile. He leaves behind a heartbroken wife and caregiver, Brenda Daugherty; three beautiful children, Eric (Katrina) Nelson, Samuel Daugherty and Stephanie (Wayne) Daugherty - Dennis; and five equally beautiful grandchildren, Hugh, Ember, Meadow, Theodore, and Marigold. He was infinitely proud of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents. A private family graveside service will be held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Huntington County at a later date. Memorial donations in his honor can be made to Fairview Church of God c/o Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, IN 46750. To sign Doc's online guestbook, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.