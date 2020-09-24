STEPHEN ROCKSTROH, 74, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 30, 1945 in Fort Wayne. He was a member of Central Catholic High School Class of 1963 and served in the Army in Korea. He lived in Hawaii for 25 years. Stephen is survived by daughter, Stephanie (Josh) Rockstroh of Hawaii; grandson, Jase of Hawaii; sisters, Ann (John) Bishop and Sally (Gary) Carsten; brothers, Gregory (Sue) Rockstroh, Mike (Nancy) Rockstroh and Phil Rockstroh; and several nieces and nephews. Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Rockstroh; and mother, Lenna Mae Rockstroh. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, with calling from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Private family burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to his daughter Stephanie for Jase's education. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com