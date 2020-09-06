1/1
STEPHON POLO T. HOLLAND
STEPHON POLO T HOLLAND, 22 of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Stephon was a son of Lindsay Barton and Randy Holland Sr. He is survived by his brother, Randy Holland Jr.; wife, Ashley Holland; sister, KeYonna Holland; girlfriend, Ra'Shay Wright; and three nieces and nephews. Service is 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 6, 2020.
