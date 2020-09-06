STEPHON POLO T HOLLAND, 22 of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Stephon was a son of Lindsay Barton and Randy Holland Sr. He is survived by his brother, Randy Holland Jr.; wife, Ashley Holland; sister, KeYonna Holland; girlfriend, Ra'Shay Wright; and three nieces and nephews. Service is 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.