REV. STEVAN "STEVE" RICHARD HAIFLICH, 71, passed away in his Chicago home and went peacefully to Heaven on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, after a four month illness with cancer. Born July 13, 1948, in Bluffton, Ind., he was the son of the late Dorma (Hoopingarner) and Richard Haiflich. "Pastor Steve" graduated from Taylor University with a B.A. in Biblical Literature and Asbury Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity. As a United Methodist clergy, he was appointed by the Bishop and served as a pastor for 30 years in churches in the Indiana and Kentucky Conferences. He was a president of the Ministries of Rural Chaplains national organization. Steve served on many church mission trips to foreign countries. He will also be remembered for his outgoing personality, big heart, sense of humor and his contagious smile. After retirement, Steve and Lynette moved to Chicago where he enjoyed the Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks, attending World Series games, opening day and spring training. He was Santa Claus for charities, Macy's on State Street and was the city of Chicago's Santa Claus at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Steve enjoyed travel and exploring new places with Lynette and family, with trips and extended stays in England, Paris, their anniversary in Prague, and lived for a time in Southern California where they enjoyed walking the Huntington Beach pier and watching the sunsets. One of Steve's cherished family traditions was the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas kick-off, when his children and grandchildren in Indiana, Utah and California, joined in Chicago at the Palmer House to enjoy holiday activities in the Windy City. Steve's life was defined by his commitment and love of his family and his marriage to Lynette (Lanzer) Haiflich. He leaves behind his son, Philip (Heidi) Haiflich, and their children Logan, Connor and Gavin of Fort Wayne, Ind.; his son, Andrew Haiflich (Lauren) and their children Hanna and Addison of Hooper, Utah; his stepson, David (Robin) Lanzer, and their children Jackson and Amelia of Beverly Hills, Calif.; a sister, Karen (Haiflich) Reinhard of Bluffton, Ind.; and sister-in-law, Marcy (Lanzer) Nighswander of Athens, Ohio. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

