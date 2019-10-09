STEVE B. "FUZZY" FAUSNAUGH, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, at St. Joe Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 4, 1946, a son of Rev. Bernard A. and Ruth I. (Griffin) Fausnaugh at Lucky Hospital in Wolf Lake, Ind. Steve was very mechanically inclined to say the least. He enjoyed customizing every vehicle and everything mechanical that he owned. He was also a licensed antique clock maker and loved Nascar, riding four wheelers and his ATV. He especially enjoyed sitting on his porch swing, enjoying the outdoors, and his daily dose of ice cream. He retired from the City of Fort Wayne Water Maintenance Department after nearly 30 years of faithful service. Prior to that, he worked for International Harvester. Surviving are his two daughters, Gina Fausnaugh and Carrie Fausnaugh, both of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Erica (Kenneth) Hopkins, Aaron Baker, Bryan Baker, Felicity Baker, and Andrew Baker; three great-grandchildren, Jayden Hopkins, Chloe Hopkins, and Nevaeh Bell-Baker; and a twin brother, Stanley (Nancy) Fausnaugh of Ligonier. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Debra Hanlon. A funeral service in Steve's honor is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, (IN 46767), with calling for family and friends one hour prior. Pastor Brad Cox officiating. Burial will follow service at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell. Memorial contributions may be directed to . Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019