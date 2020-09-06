1/1
STEVEN A. GIBSON
STEVEN A. GIBSON, 28, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis, Ind. Born in Las Vegas, Nev., he was a son of Donald Gibson and Tina (John) Djurdje vich. Steven worked as a CNC machinist at several northeast Indiana companies. He is also survived by his three daughters, Bayleigh, Sophia and Briella; siblings, Cristina, Tiffany, John Jr., Rex, Rebecca, and Eddie; and fianc‚, Ashlee Baka. Service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
SEP
11
Calling hours
01:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
SEP
11
Service
02:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
