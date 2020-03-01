STEVEN ALLAN BLACK, 68, recently of Apopka, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Born May 25, 1951 in Decatur, Ill., he was a housekeeper at Parkview Hospital for over 27 years. He loved golf, music, traveling with his family and hugs. Steven is survived by his mother, Marjorie of Apopka, Fla.; sisters, Deborah S. (Patrick) Jones of Apopka, Fla., Pamela K. (Robert) Beuchel of Fort Wayne, and Patricia A. (Donald) Cable of Indianapolis; eight nieces and nephews; 16 great-nieces and -nephews; and one great-great-niece; uncle, Keith (Connie) Zerkle; and aunt, Maxine Meyer. Steven was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Black, Jr. Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation is from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to GiGi's Playhouse or Down Syndrome Association of NE Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020