STEVEN B. TEEPLE, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Norman and Marceile Ruth (Baumert) Teeple. Steven married Ruth Anne (Reck) Teeple on Aug. 30, 1969; she survives. He worked as a reinsurance underwriter for Swiss RE for 19 years, retiring in 2008 as Vice President. He also worked for Lincoln Life for 20 years as a reinsurance underwriter. Steven was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Huntertown Woodworkers and Rock Steady Boxing. He enjoyed woodworking, oil painting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are his children, Jennifer (Scott) Chapman, Andrew (Tara) Teeple and Jeffrey (Gina) Teeple; five grandchildren, Joel, Payton, Lauren, Mark, and Elliot; brother, Rex (Linda) Teeple; sister-in-law, Dorothy Teeple; and several nieces and nephews. Steven was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Teeple. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Worship Anew, or Heartland Hospice.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
