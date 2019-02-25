STEVEN "BERGIE" BERGHOFF, 77, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Prairie Lakes Health Campus in Nobles ville, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the only child of the late Edward H. and Leanna May Berghoff. He was a proud North Side Redskin and did not appreciate the name change. He always enjoyed being a team manager for basketball and track, where he learned laundry skills. He always liked to do the laundry after he and Barbara were married. Steve married Barbara Berghoff after being set-up by mutual friends on a blind date, and she survives. They celebrated 43 years of marriage in May. Steve loved people and always enjoyed working. He also enjoyed attending his class reunions. After working 29 years with GTE/Verizon, he went on to be a courier driver for ProFed Credit Union for 15 years. He was a kind and gentle man and had a great sense of humor. Above all, he was very supportive and proud of his family. Also surviving are his children, Jennifer (Scott) Donald and Chad Berghoff; and two grandchildren, Rocco and Penelope. Funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home,1320 E.Dupont Rd., with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
