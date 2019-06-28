STEVEN C. STELLHORN, 59, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born March 25, 1960 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of the late Robert R. and Jean Ann (Gerding) Stellhorn. Steven worked as a warehouse manager and was very dedicated to his work. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia McEwan. Service and visitation will be private. Mungovan Simple Cremations & Funerals is entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 28, 2019