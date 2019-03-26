STEVEN C. WITTE

STEVEN C. WITTE, 67, of Monroeville, Allen County, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, 7:12 a.m., at Majestic Care Nursing Home in New Haven, Ind. Surviving are his son, Curt Witte of Ossian, Ind.; daughters, Chasity (Chris) Marks of Fort Wayne and Stephanie (Mike Lipp) Witte of Monroeville, Ind.; brothers, David Witte and Ned Witte, both of Monroeville, Ind.; and nine grandchilren, Brandon (Haley) Witte, Megan Witte, Bryce Witte, Shawn Weaver, Summer Weaver, Mike Weaver, Alexandra Marks, Audrey Marks, and Addyson Marks He was preceded in death by a brother in infancy, Dennis Witte. Service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, Ind. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the funeral home. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 26, 2019
