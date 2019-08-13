STEVEN COX, 57, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home. Steven was currently employed at Premier Auto Sales. He is survived by parents, Dearle (Carol) Cox of Fort Wayne; daughter, Andrea (Daniel) Baker of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Zeke and Titus; and sister, Theresa Julian. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara, and his brother, Allen. Steven will be cremated and private services will be held. Preferred memorials may be made to Cancer Services of North East Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 13, 2019