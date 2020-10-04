1/
STEVEN CRAIG APPLEGATE
STEVEN CRAIG APPLEGATE, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Majestic Care in Fort Wayne.Born in Fort Wayne, Steve was a son of the late Terry Applegate and Sharon Applegate, who survives. He graduated from Paul Harding High School in 1978.While Steve worked for various companies in his career, his real love was refurbishing cars, in particular his last project - a Ford Mustang.Survivors include his mother, Sharon; sister, Diane; brother, Scott; niece, Ashley; and nephew, Kevin. Service will be private. Arrangements entrusted toFlanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.Online condolences may be shared atwww.flannerbuchanan.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
