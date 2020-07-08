1/1
STEVEN D. DREYER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEVEN D. DREYER, 67, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Wabash, Ind., he was the son of Wanda Dreyer of Huntington, Ind. and the late Donald Dreyer. For the past 20 years, Steve was the owner and operator of Tech of Fort Wayne Tire Repair and he previously worked as a car hauler and a semi driver. He served as a member of the Reserve Police Department of Roanoke and was a member of Teamsters Local 414. Steve is survived by his wife of 42 years, Roberta Dreyer of Fort Wayne; daughters, Stephanie Dreyer Shearer of Swayzee, Ind., Laura Dreyer Schmidtberg of Fort Wayne, and Bobbi Dreyer of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Jason, Abbie, Enzo, and Dominic; and his sister, Gail (Carroll) Kelley of Fishers, Ind. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Dreyer and Susan Sharpe. Service is 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. Following the service will be a celebration of life. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved