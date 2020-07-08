STEVEN D. DREYER, 67, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Wabash, Ind., he was the son of Wanda Dreyer of Huntington, Ind. and the late Donald Dreyer. For the past 20 years, Steve was the owner and operator of Tech of Fort Wayne Tire Repair and he previously worked as a car hauler and a semi driver. He served as a member of the Reserve Police Department of Roanoke and was a member of Teamsters Local 414. Steve is survived by his wife of 42 years, Roberta Dreyer of Fort Wayne; daughters, Stephanie Dreyer Shearer of Swayzee, Ind., Laura Dreyer Schmidtberg of Fort Wayne, and Bobbi Dreyer of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Jason, Abbie, Enzo, and Dominic; and his sister, Gail (Carroll) Kelley of Fishers, Ind. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Dreyer and Susan Sharpe. Service is 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. Following the service will be a celebration of life. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com