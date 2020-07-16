1/1
STEVEN D. "STEVE" LOMMATZSCH
STEVEN D. "STEVE" LOMMATZSCH, 78, of rural Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Born on June 25, 1942 in Wichita Falls, Texas, he was a son of the late Robert and Marjorie (Gardenour) Lommatzsch. He worked at and retired from International Harvester as an engineer. He was a member at St. John Lutheran Church Bingen. Survivng family include his wife, Kathy; daughters, Daun (Doug) Fortney and Tonya (Jim) Shea; eight grandchildren; brother, Terry Lommatzsch; step-mother, Martha Lommatzsch; sister-in-law, Julie Fuerst; and brother-in-law, Tom (Mary Ellen) Bruskotter. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his sister, Sue Lommatzsch. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church Bingen, 11555 U.S. Highway 27 South, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave. Masks are requested to be worn. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, Indiana Donor Network, or the church's Mission Fund. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 16, 2020.
